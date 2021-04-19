Lake Ariel man faces burglary and theft charges

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —A man from Lake Ariel is facing burglary and theft charges after police say he broke into a local convenience store and gas station in South Canaan Township.

43-year-old Brian Pongracz has been identified by police as the man allegedly responsible for a burglary at Country Trails General Store and gas station in November 2020.

Police say Pongracz was seen on surveillance video carrying a pry bar, entering into the building, opening the safe behind the counter and removing cash from the drawers. They also say he was seen leaving the store with the cash and getting into the passenger side of a light-colored Chevrolet pickup trick.

The victim said approximately $1,000 was taken. There was also a stack of bills estimated at $50 left outside the door.

The following day, police received a tip identifying Brian Pongracz as the suspect.

Upon investigation, they discovered Pongracz was arrested for a DUI with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle in surveillance video.

Police say that Pongracz is facing charges for burglary, trespass and theft.