Laid off Shop Vac employees protest in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — About two dozen protestors came out in Lycoming County after being laid off.

The Shop Vac employees gathered outside the plant in Williamsport Monday afternoon. They say they were given no notice, and told they wouldn’t receive any severance, or continuance of benefits.

They also say company officials have had no communication with them, other than to say the plant would be shutting down.

Shop Vac made the announcement the Williamsport plant was closing earlier this month, putting about 400 people out of work.

