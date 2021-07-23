Ladies to hit the links for good cause

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roughly 25 million people play golf in the U.S., but it’s just a few dozen who will take to a local course in a few days for a good cause.

At Wyoming Valley Country Club on any given day, you’ll probably find men on the course. But the ladies are about to take over the links to help others battling a devastating disease.

Carolyn Lippincott has been a member of Wyoming Valley Country Club for more than five decades. By her account, she’s played probably more than 1,000 rounds.

“That’s the one thing about golf. You can play golf your entire life. It’s not a sport you have to quit when you get a little bit older,” Lippencott said.

On Tuesday, she’ll be among 58 female golfers putting with a purpose in the 20th annual Isabelle McGuire Spohrer Memorial Golf Tournament. Lippincott knew the woman well for whom this tournament is named.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful person. She passed away in 2001. From cancer,” Lippencott said.

Because cancer claimed the life of someone so revered by fellow club members, the annual tournament started to help others battling the same disease. And for the first time in tournament history, funds raised will benefit Candy’s Place.

“It’s just a place for anybody suffering from the disease to go and get help and there’s so many aspects of it,” Lippencott said.

“Community support is extremely important for Candy’s Place,” Candy’s Place Reflexologist/Interim Office Supervisor Dave Jenkins said.

A few hundred people each year experience various therapies, wellness classes and social activities at the cancer wellness site. This year’s golf tournament is expected to raise thousands of dollars.

“The fact that this money is going to help our services here, help the clients at Candy’s Place is very, very important to us,” Jenkins said.

And important to those who will be golfing on these greens.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling of doing something good for people,” Lippencott said.

As Candy’s Place waits to reap the rewards from this upcoming tournament, head to cancerwellnessnepa.org to learn more about the facility, how it can help, and how you can help it.

The Spohrer family sponsors the tournament every year. Prizes will be awarded to the top half of the field of 58 golfers.