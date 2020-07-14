Lackwanna College holds drive-thru graduation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Since COVID-19 started, many ceremonies were postponed or canceled.

Tuesday, Lackawanna College held a drive-thru graduation. This isn’t your typical graduation or what students envisioned when it came to receiving their diploma.

“Just to look at it though and be like ‘I did this, like, I made an accomplishment.’ I was determined at my goal and I did it,” graduate Victoria Ancherani said.

Ancherani went through Lackawanna College’s drive-thru graduation Tuesday. While wearing a mask, she received her cap and gown and she received her diploma.

“It’s just amazing. It’s just been so much hard work and I worked full-time and did school full-time online so it’s just hard work pays off. That’s all I can say,” Ancherani said.

“Well it’s certainly unusual but it’s really nice that we have the opportunity to see the students. We left very quickly in March and we didn’t get to say goodbye to a lot of our students,” Theresa Scopelliti, registrar for Lackawanna College, said.

400 associate and bachelor graduates had the opportunity to take the drive down memory lane during an occasion that was supposed to fall on May 17th.

“They’re very excited. Actually, we had one girl that just went by and she was very proud of herself, brought a tear to her eye. We gave her a shout-out and she was on her way,” Scopelliti said.

“Hoping that we will be able to walk across the stage and, you know, hold that diploma official and be like ‘I made it!’ It’s just big,” Ancherani said.

Lackawanna College will host an official graduation ceremony in October for all graduates to walk across the stage.