DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Lackawanna County businesses are banding together in support of detective Kyle Gilmartin, the officer who was shot, and his family during his recovery.

Two small businesses are playing a big role in giving back.

Pandarella’s Breakfast and Lunch in Dunmore and Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton are both doing their part in giving back to the Gilmartin family during this difficult time.

Pancakes for police.

The locally owned Pandarella’s Breakfast and Lunch at the Dunmore corners is donating all of their pancake profits this Friday through Sunday to Detective Kyle Gilmartin’s family to support his recovery efforts.

“We felt it was important to give back to those that serve us and we thought it was a good idea to do pancakes for police,” said Megan Meredick, a waitress at Pandarella’s.

Pandarella’s customers think so too.

“I really wish I would’ve ordered more pancakes. It’s a good thing for the community,” stated Klay Martin of Jessup.

While some customers heard about the fundraiser online, others heard about the effort while 28/22 News cameras were rolling and decided to order a stack.

“We just came in because this is a newer place, but you told us that all the proceeds are going to the officer that was injured and I think that’s awesome so I’ll get lunch and pancakes,” mentioned Samantha and Parker Reid of Eynon.

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, there’s also a savory option right down the road at Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant

In Scranton, starting Wednesday, January 17 through Friday, January 19, you can get a pound of king crab legs for twenty dollars.

Ten dollars of every order will go to Detective Gilmartin’s family toward his recovery.

“The man has a family, and he needs some help so I mean we all have to just get together and help the community help him,” said Jack Cooper. co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House.

“You can imagine how hard this must be for his family so yeah if we can send some money their way, we’re happy to do it,” explained Paul Cooper, co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House.

For more information on Cooper’s Seafood, head to their website. For more information on Pandarellas Breakfast and Lunch, head to their website.