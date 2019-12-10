Lackawanna River in the Running for River of the Year 2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Get ready to vote for your favorite Pennsylvania river and one of those waterways is from our area.

The Lackawanna River is one of five nominated throughout the commonwealth for the 2020 River Of The Year.

This is the tenth year of the competition.

The voting begins today and will run through Friday, January 17th..

And the organization that nominated the winning river will receive a grant to help with planning a big celebration.

The department of conservation and natural resources is behind the effort

Waterways nominated for 2020 are Brandywine Creek, Buffalo Creek, Connoquenessing Creek, Lackawanna River and Ohio River.

Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2020 River of the Year. In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

POWR and DCNR also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.