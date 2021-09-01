Lackawanna River causing issues in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna River is rising. It’s spewing over its banks onto streets and into a business.

Along Lonesome Road, the water is completely covering the road. For the past few hours we have seen it rise rapidly outside of its banks.

One mechanic shop had to move some of its customers’ cars to protect them against flood waters. Eyewitness News was there and overheard the owner of the shop say they have two to three inches of water in the garage. It could be more now and that is with sand bags in front of the garage doors.

Eyewitness News spoke with people who live on the other side of the river. They came down to see what flood waters did.

“I’ve seen it flood but not like this. I mean it is not taking long for it to crest above the river and it’s pretty wild,” Mario Solomon of Old Forge said.

“We’ve been looking at like when it was hitting peak water line. Pretty much all day but we didn’t realize until maybe about 6:30 that it was really close to crest so that’s when we decided to come down and see what was happening,” Amber Mancini of Old Forge said.

Throughout most of the day, the Lackawanna River was expected to crest at about 11.5 feet. It has since increased to just around 13 feet. It should crest sometime Wednesday night.