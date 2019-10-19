Lackawanna Leadership provides help to St. Joseph’s Trinity Childcare Center

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna Leadership Core Program is out and about in local communities, giving back and helping where it can.

Leadership members have enlisted some special help on one of their latest efforts in Dunmore. One local childcare center is getting some upgrades and a move complements of a local leadership group and one special Penn State alumni.

“Our group of about 35 of us, we were split into groups and we all did a community service project,” Christy Healey, Core Class graduate, Leadership Lackawanna, said.

This group from Lackawanna Leadership has actually already graduated from their program, but is sticking around to help the St. Joseph’s Trinity Childcare Center move from Greenway Ridge to Monroe Avenue.

“So we’re equipping two rooms, a therapy and multipurpose room, as well as a play area for the children,” Healey said.

A major factor with this project is fundraising. They’ve enlisted the help of the Scranton Area Foundation as well as a real hometown hero.

“Leadership Lackawanna does a great job. They reached out to us about getting involved with them, getting involved with the St. Joseph’s Center. Our board couldn’t be happier,” Matt McGloin, of the Matt McGloin Foundation, said.

McGloin may be the face of the new XFL franchise in nearby New York, but loves staying involved near his roots.

“I don’t think I’m able to go as far as I have in my career, had I not been from northeastern Pennsylvania and the Scranton area. It’s that blue-collar mentality, chip on your shoulder, bring your lunchpail and go to work attitude. So I’m very fortunate and very, very blessed to be from this area,” McGloin said.

St. Joseph’s has been trying to get this move off the ground for some time and can’t thank Leadership Lackawanna or the contributing foundations enough.

“We are going to be able to expand here. That was the purpose of moving our location to Monroe Avenue. It means the world to us,” Ann Rink, Administrator, Community Programs at St. Joseph’s, said.

St. Joseph’s Center is planning a grand reveal of the new facility in early November.