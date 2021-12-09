Lackawanna detectives actively search for man involved in ballot box issue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County detectives are asking for help in identifying the man involved in dropping several alleged ballots into a dropbox on May 17th.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, in October the Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak uncovered ballot concerns from the May primaries, after an anonymous tip.

Detectives say they have attempted to identify the suspect for two months by analyzing the video surveillance, researching the alleged vehicle involved and following leads from the public.

Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office

Investigators describe the vehicle as a dark blue 2005-2010 Pontiac G6 base model sedan.

If anyone has any information to help identify the individual in the picture, please contact Detective Joe Blazosek at (570) 963-6717 ext. 7453.