Lackawanna COVID-19 testing site reaches maximum capacity

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hundreds of cars lined up at the former K-Mart in Dickson City to receive a COVID-19 test. A response that can only be described as overwhelming.

People began lining up around 5 a.m., two hours before the site was scheduled to open.









“We filled up very quickly. There is a state law requiring the vendors to only test 440 people a day. So we reached the 440 people,” said David Hahn, Lackawanna County Director of Emergency Services.

Lackawanna County ratio of positive cases of the virus jumped from 4.1% to 6.3%. Since it put the county above the 5% threshold of what’s considered substantial risk territory, the state called for this free drive-thru testing site for a few days.

“It’s always a good idea to get tested and this is free testing, so as long as you are able to get here and are willing to wait. We do need a government issued ID, but besides that you do not need to have health insurance or anything to get tested here. It is always a good idea to get to know where you stand,” said Ashley Johns, Physician Assistant, Team Leader, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Anyone at least three years old is allowed to get the mid-nasal swab test. You don’t need to have any COVID symptoms.

“It’s a PCR test, and we do it in front of the nose, that is where we swab, so we don’t have to go through the back of the throat for this one. It’s a little uncomfortable, but it shouldn’t be painful,” said Johns.

If you are positive, you should get a call within 48 hours. If you are negative, that response can take several days.

This drive-thru testing site will be open through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the maximum 440 daily tests are done.