Lackawanna County’s 2022 budget passed with no tax increase

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Majority commissioners passed Lackawanna County’s 2022 budget with no tax increase.

Republican Chris Chermak voted no to the nearly $146 million budget that carries a more than $4.5 million deficit. That deficit will be paid by the county’s more than $19 million surplus to pass a balance budget.

Several departments saw increase, including the county’s prison. Commissioners tell Eyewitness News they plan to work to make sure there is no tax increase in the future because of this year’s deficit.

“I know we can, moving forward, cut further. But you have to do it gradually. I really do believe that we can, you know, move forward without a tax increase,” county commissioner Debi Domenick said.

“If we continue this path, we’re going to be faced with the largest tax increase this county has ever seen. Until we start making cuts and operate within our means,” Chermak said.

You can see the full budget report below:

You can also read Commissioner Chermak’s full statement on the budget below: