Lackawanna County woman perseveres to open own business in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A special day for a Lackawanna County small business owner who overcame obstacles by opening shop during the pandemic.

‘Nova Vita’ opened its doors Saturday along South State Street in Clarks Summit. It’s a place that offers wellness and lifestyle classes for people of all ages. Guests can also find items like jarred local honey, jewelry and home décor.

Entrepreneur Marci Stevens-Scanlon says she overcame so much to make it to this point, from losing her job to family illness, this grand opening is a long time coming.

“Nova Vita means ‘new life’ so I think it’s perfect because that’s exactly what we’re all hoping for right now. And what the business is basically, is classes that are centered around repurposing. And my motto is ‘breathing new life’ into people, places and things,” Stevens-Scanlon said.

Scanlon hopes to join forces with other female small business owners in the future. Some of the proceeds from Saturday’s grand opening went to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.