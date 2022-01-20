Lackawanna County woman dedicates ‘Little Free Library’ to late father

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman is keeping the legacy of her late father alive by sharing his joy of reading with others.

This Little Free Library is nestled in the Birchwood Estates neighborhood in Old Forge. Much like the colorful books housed inside, it has its own story.

“It’s not just a bunch of books thrown in a wooden box, this is an experience,” Christina Brannon, Robert F. Brannon Library steward, said.

Brannon created the library in memory of her father Robert,who passed away last year. While he is no longer with us, Brannon wants to continue to spread his light and passion for literature to everyone in the community.

“My dad was always reading, whether it was on his iPad, or his crime and history novels that seemed to be from the ’90s. He always had a book in his hand and he taught me just to love reading,” Brannon said.

The library is the first of its kind in Old Forge and it’s symbolic to her family.







“I ordered the box and then my Uncle George put it together. We chose blue because my dad had the most beautiful blue eyes,” Brannon said.

All of the books are donated and Brannon likes to get creative with the tiny space.

“Right now it’s ready for Valentine’s Day, soon we’ll do something for Saint Patrick’s Day and maybe even a little Fighting Irish, that was my dad’s team. So, we just keep it fun,” Brannon said.

The message of the library is simple: take a book, leave a book, and know that you are loved.

“I just want to say that I love you, Dad, and I can’t wait to see you again and I hope that you like the library,” Brannon said.

Little Free Library is a nationwide nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges.