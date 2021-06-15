Lackawanna County restaurants report cooking oil thefts

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Olyphant police say at least six bars and restaurants in Lackawanna County have had used cooking oil stolen from their collection vats.

The most recent report was in Blakely Borough Monday night, made by Benny’s Restaurant, but Blakely Police do not know exactly when the theft occurred. 

Other locations that have had oil stolen include Bud’s Bar and Grill in Archbald, and Luigi’s in Olyphant.  

Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of Bud’s Bar and Grill who says these thefts effect their business as they can make money off of selling the oil back to larger companies. 

