Lackawanna County restaurant reopens after closing due to a fire

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Food is being served once again at Alexander’s Family Restaurant in Mayfield.

The reopening on Wednesday comes after an electrical problem caused a fire, closing the popular place for two weeks.

“I think it’s amazing that they are opened again. I didn’t think it was going to be this fast. But, it has great food so I am thrilled,” said Tammy Flannery, a customer from Archbald.

Flannery visited Alexander’s Family Restaurant on Friday to pick up lunch to-go.

“We’ve been up here several times for dinner and have stopped in the tent for lunch,” Flannery said.

The owners are expanding their outdoor seating due to construction still taking place inside. Eyewitness News spoke to the co-owner of the restaurant, who says the outdoor tent seating has been a hit.

“Everyone seems to love the outdoor seating, they say we should keep it up all year long even when this is all over with. So we really like it actually,” said Bella Wanas, co-owner of Alexander’s Family Restaurant.

As of Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all restaurants and bars to decrease inside dining to 25 percent capacity.

“We have the 25 percent opened on this side. But with the outdoor seating and the take out it has not been a problem for us,” Wanas said.

Inside the tent, it can hold more than 50 people, while being able to socially distance each party. While the dining inside can hold roughly four families.

As for the renovations, the owners do not have a timeline on when that will be complete. But they hope that it will be soon.