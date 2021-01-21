Lackawanna County residents having trouble finding available vaccines

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you live in Lackawanna County and are having trouble getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you’re not alone.

“As soon as I heard Dr. Fauci say that the vaccine was safe, I thought, ‘I wanna get it,'” Patricia Dunleavy of Scranton said.

Dunleavy got her COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Geisinger Pittston because she was having a hard time finding one in Lackawanna County.

“I know that there’s another local pharmacy, DePietro’s, which I could walk to DePietro’s, but they are just taking a waiting list when I called the other day,” Dunleavy said.

A waiting list with over 3,500 names on it to be exact.

“People are coming into the pharmacy extremely frustrated. They say they called multiple places. They can’t find it and they don’t understand why. They go on the website and see us as a provider, which we are, we just don’t have the vaccine,” said DePietro’s Pharmacy owner Tom DePietro.

He says the rollout of the vaccine after Pennsylvania expanded its eligibility was chaotic.

“To have this dropped on us like this and to not have the vaccine is just… All of my planning just got thrown out the window because as much as we plan, if we don’t have the vaccine, then there’s nothing to plan for,” DePietro said.





Locations in Lackawanna County offering vaccinations.

Lackawanna County released an update on locations where you can get a vaccine — if they have any left. The locations include Scranton Primary Health Care Center, the Wright Center Scranton practice location, and DePietro’s Pharmacy.

“I have to remind myself, I’m kind of stitching my cape — my immunity cape. Yesterday, I picked out the material, so now, it’s building,” Dunleavy said.

Her next step is getting her second dose in February.

You can find a full list of all of the COVID-19 vaccination locations in Lackawanna County here.