Lackawanna County Prison in lockdown after COVID-19 case reported

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There has been one confirmed COVID-19 case at the Lackawanna County Prison.

According to a statement from the prison, a contracted staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is in lockdown.

One corrections officer who came in contact with the staff member was sent home and tested. The test result came back negative.

10 inmates were placed in isolation and their symptoms are being monitored.

Prison staff is reviewing footage to see who else may have come into “meaningful contact” with the staff member.

“Meaningful contact” is defined as being unmasked, in a person’s presence for 15 minutes or more, and within six feet of each other.