Lackawanna County Prison confirms first COVID-19 case

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Ex_Lackawanna_County_Prison_Employee_Ple_0_20171222211154
Coronavirus

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Prison has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

County officials tell Eyewitness News that one prison guard has tested positive over the weekend. He is now self quarantining. Seven of his co-workers have also been tested and are self isolating out of precaution.

In addition, nine inmates who came into contact with the guard have been moved to a special isolation unit for two weeks. The parts of the prison the guard worked in were deep-cleaned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos