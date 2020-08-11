Lackawanna County Prison confirms first COVID-19 case

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Prison has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

County officials tell Eyewitness News that one prison guard has tested positive over the weekend. He is now self quarantining. Seven of his co-workers have also been tested and are self isolating out of precaution.

In addition, nine inmates who came into contact with the guard have been moved to a special isolation unit for two weeks. The parts of the prison the guard worked in were deep-cleaned.