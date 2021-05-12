Lackawanna County pilot celebrated for 900th transcontinental flight

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman is being celebrated Wednesday for making aviation history at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

She has dropped her 900th transcontinental flight. Wednesday she received a warm welcome back as she made a stop in her hometown along the way.

A plane landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca is nothing new, but Wednesday there was a big reason to celebrate.

“It took 40 years to accumulate these these hours and the crossings,” pilot Margrit Waltz said.

Legendary ferry pilot Margrit Waltz landed her 900th transatlantic crossing.

“That’s a milestone that is pretty significant in aviation. Especially in such a small plane,” Aviation Technologies CFO Mike Gallagher said.

“I sometimes say I never worked in my life. It’s a hobby that turned into a wonderful business,” Waltz said.

The 64-year-old delivers planes for a manufacturer in France.

“In southern France right at the Spanish border,” Waltz said.

This time she is flying a TBM 940 from the factory to Muncie, Indiana, making several stops along the way.

“Today we left Iceland,” Waltz said.

But AVP is a special stop because this is where she met her husband David in her early 20s. Originally from Germany, Margrit now lives in Moscow, Lackawanna County with David, where they raised two daughters.

“It means something you know, and we are still at this airport. I was tremendously lucky and happy and had a lot of people that believe in me,” Waltz said.

Margrit started flying when she was a teenager and says it wasn’t easy at first.

“My first flight was actually 19. Nobody took me seriously. I would come and people would say “where is the pilot?” Waltz said.

But Gallagher says people like Margrit are rocking the aviation industry.

“You can’t replace the experience that she brings to the table. And her kindness,” Gallagher said.

Even though 900 flights is quite impressive, to Margrit, it’s just another day at work.

“I leave on Monday again to go to Saudi Arabia with an aircraft. And that’s 901. So that should be more special than 900! It’s one more flight,” Waltz said.

Margrit does have plans to slow down soon. Her goal is to hang up her wings in November 2022.