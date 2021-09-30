Lackawanna County pharmacy offers at-home COVID vaccine appointments

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pharmacies play an essential role in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the public through clinics and on-site appointments.

But not everyone in the community can get to them. DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore is offering a convenient way for Lackawanna County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“A lot of the elderly patients are just so appreciative that we’re coming into their homes to give them the vaccine,” pharmacist Jamie Akoury said.

The family-owned pharmacy hosted a free vaccine clinic Thursday at FNCB Bank. But options are available for people who are homebound and live in the county to get their shot, too. They can now request a DePietro’s pharmacist like Akoury to bring the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot to them.

“Especially patients that we’re going to see have high risk states with disease states so we’re really trying our best to get as many people vaccinated as we could right now,” Akoury said.

The at-home appointments are done once a week. Owner Tom DePietro says he saw the need for this type of vaccine accessibility in his community first-hand.

“Early on, we got a lot of phone calls about vaccinating those who couldn’t get out of their home. Luckily in partnership with Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, we’re able to vaccinate anyone who is homebound and wants to get vaccinated with any of the three vaccines,” pharmacy owner Tom DePietro said.

To date, the pharmacy has vaccinated more than 10,000 people. It’s a number Akoury and the rest of the staff at DePietro’s hopes to see increase in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s important that we work together as a community to try to end this pandemic,” Akoury said.

Again, this service is only offered for people living in Lackawanna County. You can request an at-home vaccine appointment, or call 570-209-7440.