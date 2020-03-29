Lackawanna County Orthodox church streams services online

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The coronavirus pandemic has many church services shut down across the Commonwealth and the country. Many are forced to find alternative ways to worship despite the pandemic.

At Saint John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, services have been held live online for years, so streaming mass is nothing new.

Now, in this time of social distancing, live online services are more important than ever.

“Last Sunday, there were over 600 people who tuned in to watch and participate as much as they can into the services, so thank God we have this, so people do have a connection to the church,” said Father John Sorochka, St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral follows the Julian calendar, they will celebrate Easter on April 19.