Lackawanna County officials release information about drug seizures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four suspected mid-level drug dealers have been arrested by Lackawanna County Detectives, working with other law enforcement agencies, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday.

Two separate investigations resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, GHB (known as the “date rape drug”), marijuana, various paraphernalia and cash.

Powell says that the busts are significant in taking large quantities of drugs off the streets.

“I want to commend our Detectives on their great police work, and thank the Dunmore Police Department, Lackawanna County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lackawanna County Adult Probation and Parole Department for their assistance in these investigations,” Powell wrote.

One centered around a load of illegal drugs coming in from Binghamton, NY. Surveillance was set up and investigators intercepted a vehicle in Scott Township off the Waverly exit of Interstate 81. Xavier Rodriguez, 26, Scranton, and Evan Sandell, 27, Binghamton, N.Y. Both were charged each with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, and two counts each of misdemeanor drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. In total, 279 grams, or more than half a pound, of crystal methamphetamine; 600 milliliters, or more than half a liter, of GHB; and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

In the second case, a search warrant was executed in Scranton on the home of Christopher Mellen and Wilfredo Lopez, in Scranton. Investigators seized 920 glassine bags of heroin and 33 grams of marijuana. Lopez was also carrying $3272 in cash and 7.5 grams of crack cocaine. Both were charged with felony possession with intent.