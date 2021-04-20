Lackawanna County NAACP issues statement on Chauvin verdict

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The NAACP Lackawanna County Branch has issued a statement on the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

The statement reads as follows: “First and foremost, our prayers are with the Floyd family, and we hope that this verdict brings them the peace and closure they deserve. We believe the jury listened closely to the evidence and made the right decision in finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts. As much as today is a day of justice for George Floyd, it is also a day to celebrate great police officers who do their jobs honorably, responsibly, transparently, and who shun unaccountable law enforcement.

The people upheld accountability within the system. However, until the people can also trust that law enforcement will hold each other responsible in the moment, we cannot rest comfortably. For this reason, we strongly support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

While our nation finds consolation in accountability today, we remain on a long road to true justice – a road paved by a painful history of systemic racism and bloody battles for basic human and civil rights. From Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor to Daunte Wright . . . too many people of color have been brutalized by rogue law enforcement officers, never receiving the kind of justice the Floyd family received today.

For the moment, we won the right to breathe. Tomorrow, we continue our fight to live.”