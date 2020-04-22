Lackawanna County municipalities working to help elderly

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Municipalities in the county are working with Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging to provide “green” and “yellow” paper squares to the elderly community.

Green means “Fine/nothing needed today.” Yellow means “Need help with an errand or emergency.”

The elderly are asked to place the paper in their window near the front door or on the front door so volunteers or neighbors can see and call for help or assistance.

Volunteers with the agency will provide help like go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, etc.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler speaks with the agency’s director and Clarks Summit borough officials who are assisting in the initiative on Eyewitness News at 5.