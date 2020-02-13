Lackawanna County Mine Fire to be Extinguished

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mine fire in Olyphant, Lackawanna County will soon be extinguished.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Dolph Mine fire will be extinguished this spring. The fire has been burning since 2006 and is believed to have been started by open burning ignited illegally dumped garbage at the site.

An existing 150-foot deep isolation trench will be utilized to contain the fire with a combination of water and fill material. After the fire is out, the area will be filled with rock and soil and grass will be planted.

Also, nearly 75 acres of abandoned land at the Underwood Colliery and the Dolph Coal Company – Hannah Bell Slope Mine will be reclaimed as part of this project. This will be done by re-excavating and re-grading more than two million cubic yards of overburden and rock materials and then filling the area with soil and planting grass.