Lackawanna County marks first weekend in yellow phase

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After roughly 12 weeks of red phase pandemic restrictions, Lackawanna County is marking its first weekend in yellow. People in Scranton are getting back to a greater sense of normalcy.

“Well today I’m going shopping,” Lore Vitock of Scranton said with a laugh.

Scranton was busy on Saturday as people were finally able to get out of their houses after moving into the yellow phase.

“Oh we’re thrilled. It was so great to see the people out and everybody’s happy and we’re appreciative of all we have and thankful to be healthy,” Vitock said.

People enjoyed meals outside and streamed in and out stores, eager to get some shopping done.

“We had a long line of customers waiting to come in similar as to what we would on Black Friday or any other big shopping days like that,” Boscov’s store manager Steve Vituszynski said.

Jenn Warnetski, the general manager of the Marketplace at Steamtown says people have really missed visiting the stores.

“We have been getting multiple, multiple messages. People can’t wait to come back,” Warnetski said.

Masks are mandatory in stores, hand sanitation stations are set up throughout the stores and there are fewer registers open so customers are spread out. Manager say there’s also a limit of customers in the store, but…

“Whatever the limit is, it’s nothing close to whatever we’ll be able to fit in our stores,” Vituszynski said.

Now while Boscov’s is open, the rest of the mall is closed and will remain so until the green phase.

“We just need to make sure we’re ready and all of our tenants are ready right now. It’s about making sure they understand the guidelines, making sure they understand when we’re opening and what we need to do as a group and a community to keep everyone safe and healthy and back in the building,” Warnetski said.

Boscov’s plans to keep preventative measures in place to protect customers for the foreseeable future in both the yellow and eventual green phase.