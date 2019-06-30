Lackawanna County man remembered

Military members and the community gathered graveside Saturday in Lackawanna County to remember one of the fallen from a half-century ago.

The Northeastern Detachment Marine Corps League of Scranton held a memorial service in Jessup for Corporal Michael Schuemaker. The Jessup native was killed in action July 4, 1969. Among those attending Saturday’s service at Holy Ghost Cemetery was Corporal Schuemaker’s best friend.

“And I always think how would Michael have – how would his life had played out. I think it would have been the same, if not even to some degree better,” Schuemaker’s best friend Michael McLane said.

Corporal Schuemaker was killed in action during a patrol in south Vietnam. The VFW and American Legion of Jessup also participated in Saturday’s ceremony.