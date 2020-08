JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Lackawanna County man faces felony child pornography charges after investigators say they found more than 100 explicit images of children on his phone.

Officials say a cyber tip led them toAaron Cucura, 24, of Jermyn.

Investigators say they found a gallery of images on a cell phone and that Cucura said he believed the youngest child pictured was 12.

Cucura is jailed on $25,000 cash bail and faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.