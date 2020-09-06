Lackawanna County man faces charges of aggravated indecent assault of a minor

MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Madison Township man is charged with multiple offenses after police were informed in July of a sexual assault on a 17-year-old female.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, Brian Scott Sprague, 38, of Madison Township, was taken into custody September 5th and is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a minor, indecent assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, invasion of privacy, possession of an instrument of crime, and misdemeanor drug charges after an investigation by police.