Lackawanna County man arrested in connection with August 16 shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is locked up after a shooting that occurred at a Scranton apartment complex.

Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ramos Wednesday in connection with an August 16 shooting. Police arrived to the area of 100 Belvedere Drive in Hilltop Manor around 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

That’s where a witness waved them down and eventually identified Ramos as the shooter. On Wednesday, another witness stated she saw Ramos fire gunshots during an argument.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.