Lackawanna County man arrested after allegedly assaulting and carjacking sellers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Jefferson Township man after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles.

Between the months of April and July, Ray’von Oliver, 16, contacted vehicle sellers on the internet, with a fictitious name, and arranged to meet them to purchase their vehicle.

The victims met Oliver in the Scranton area where he provided them with fake money and then assaulted them physically or with pepper spray and stole the vehicle.

State Police say Oliver stole two BMW sedans, a 2007 silver 5 series and a 2013 blue 5 series. Oliver was charged as an adult for the series of vehicle robberies.