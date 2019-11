(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is accused of fondling a teenaged girl and sending a nude photo of himself to her phone.

State police arrested 46-year-old Sean Quinn of Roaring Brook Township. They say the alleged victim was at Quinn’s house this summer during a sleepover when it happened. Quinn is a dispatcher with the University of Scranton campus police and involved in church youth ministry.

He’s jailed Saturday night on $150,000 bail.