Lackawanna County issues code blue alert

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lackawanna Commissioners have declared a Code Blue frigid weather alert beginning on Friday and lasting until Saturday.

Using forecasts from the National Weather Service the Code Blue is in effect for Lackawanna County, beginning at 9:30 am on Friday, February 14, and ending at noon on Saturday, February 15.

A “Code Blue” alert is issued when the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower including wind chill. Commissioners say that the alert may be extended if necessary.

During a “Code Blue” alert, homeless people can access an emergency shelter at the following locations:

– Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, (doors open at 9 p.m.)

– St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, (hours: 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

– Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, (hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)