SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A fire that damaged a home in Lackawanna County on Thursday has been ruled accidental.

The flames reupted Thursday afternoon in Springbrook Township along Gudz Road.

A State Police Fire Marshal determined the fire started in a propane grill on the back porch.

The homeowner tried to put it out but flames spread and caused heavy damage.

No one was hurt.