Lackawanna County holds elections during ‘red phase’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Only one county in northeastern and central Pennsylvania is doing its voting in the state’s pandemic restriction ‘red phase.’

Lackawanna County is having an election like no other in its history. The director of elections tells Eyewitness News, while it’s been very quiet at Lackawanna County’s 163 precincts, it’s been anything but quiet at the county’s government building in downtown Scranton.

More than two dozen workers at a time are helping open more than 30,000 absentee ballots cast during this pandemic. That’s more than 10 times the number of absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

The ballot opening started this morning at 9 a.m. County officials tell us every effort has been made to make this election secure with so many absentee ballots in play.

Marion Medalis, Director of Elections, in Lackawanna County, says, “We haven’t actually started the scanning of the ballots but everything has been secured, locked up so voters don’t have any worries.”

Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner, tells us, “Everything is “cameraed,” locked in a room, monitored by the sheriff’s department so everything is well covered that way.”

Lackawanna County voters who have not yet turned in their ballot, have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so at the county government building on Wyoming Avenue.