Lackawanna County hit hard by Tropical Storm Henri

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy rain is causing problems all across our region. Some area roads are submerged in water, making it very difficult to drive.

Two cars just had to be towed after they were almost entirely submerged in flood waters on Boulevard Avenue in Scranton.





Photos Courtesy of Maulik Reeves

Lackawanna County is under a flash flood warning right now and is in effect until midnight. Eyewitness News saw widespread reports of cars stuck in flooded roadways and flooded basements.

Roads began to flood in Dupont on our crew’s way to Scranton. Drivers were met with fast-moving water and debris on Main Street and Airport Road.

We know these aren’t the only areas affected by the storms Sunday night. We’ll bring you more updates as we are able.