LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Mid Valley Athletics announced a student-athlete on the freshman football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Facebook post, the student attended Tuesday and Wednesday’s freshman football workouts. The student tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Coaches and players that attended those workouts were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The freshman football program has now been suspended until August 31.