Lackawanna County family takes Halloween display to next level

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One family in Lackawanna County takes Halloween to a whole new level with their larger-than-life display.

This display looks like something out of Hollywood. Every Halloween, the Munleys’ home in Jessup comes to life with giant skeletons and dozens of animatronics.

“A lot of people say that they’ve been driving by our house for the past few weeks, they love seeing everything the kids go crazy. They love checking out the 12-foot-tall skeleton and pumpkin outside. They just love the haunted house,” Logan Munley said.

Munley is the brains behind the display, which includes life-like characters from classic horror movies, enhanced with fog machines, spooky sounds and expert lighting. He says he starts assembling the animatronics at the beginning of September.

For Logan, it’s a passion project from collecting the pieces, to putting it together, to watching the kids’ eyes light up on Halloween night.

“I have a lot of good friends at Spirit Halloween who help me get animatronics that are very hard to come by. So I start putting them together little by little because you have to build all of them from scratch and it’s just a great time. I have a lot of fun putting them together, it’s a great process and the outcome is definitely worth it,” Munley said.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the kids in the neighborhood watch in anticipation as the Munleys transform their home. They say their bus driver even stops to check it out.

“I’ve been waiting to come in this house! I’ve been looking at the skeletons everyday! And on my bus, I’ve been looking at them on my bus!” Jessup trick-or-treater McKenna Hunsinger said.

Their home has become a local icon, a must-stop for trick-or-treaters if they’re brave enough.

“I’m too brave for stuff!” Hunsinger said.

The display has grown over the years, taking over the inside of the house as well. Logan says this year they had more trick-or-treaters than they’ve seen in a long time.

“Our goal for next year is to try to get many more neighbors to make Mary Jo Drive the spot to come for Halloween. We want to get all of our neighbors involved,” Munley said.

It was a Halloween those kids will never forget.