Lackawanna County extends polling at John F. Kennedy School by 45 minutes after machine malfunction

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Polls will be open for an additional 45 minutes tonight at the John F. Kennedy School location following a malfunction of machines.

“Earlier today, machines at John F. Kennedy school 20-2 and 20-3 were down for 45 minutes,” Lackawanna County Director of Community Affairs Joseph D’Arienzo told Eyewitness News. “The Democratic Party successfully petitioned Lackawanna County judge Trish Corbett to keep machines at the school open until 8:45 PM.”

The extension means that everyone in line to vote by 8:45 pm at the John F. Kennedy school will be entitled to vote.