Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office moving to county Gateway Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County is moving its District Attorney’s office to a new location. Mark Powell’s team will have more room to handle its cases.

From the now-former Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office, moving teams are loading boxes, desks and filing cabinets into these trucks.

“We don’t want to move old and junky stuff uh, we want to purge and have an efficient move. But we are excited about the new move,” said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Powell says the move is a long time coming. The offices have been located here on Spruce Street for nearly 10 years with the county paying $16,000 a month.

The new location will be at the Lackawanna County Gateway Center. The district attorney’s office, plus the detectives will occupy the basement, second and third floor. To make it “move in ready” the entire renovation project it expected to cost $600,000.

“It provides greater security for the DA’s office, it provides a much more efficient layout for our county detectives,” said Powell.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni says this is another county service getting out of rented spaces and into county owned buildings.

“We do rent other space. I mean again I am glad the DA’s office is secured and safe and they are way from the general public,” Notarianni told us.

Moving crews will continue their work as the IT (information technology) guys get the new building up and running.

“We’ll work through the weekend diligently to be up and ready Monday morning,” Powell said.

Phase Two of the project will include an additional $400,000-$500,000 roof repair which is expected to start sometime in the spring.