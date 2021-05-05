Lackawanna County dealing with aftermath of Tuesday’s storm

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly 24 hours since intense rainfall slammed Lackawanna County but it’s going to be awhile until people pick up the pieces.

Old infrastructure led to spouting water and flooded homes and streets. On Carmalt Street in Dickson City, neighbors tell Eyewitness News the sidewalk collapsed on two properties and one person was evacuated during the height of the storm last night.

It’s just one of the many locations we’ve seen in ruins today across the county. As heavy rain tapered off late Wednesday afternoon, Joseph Reno and his friends took their bikes to Aylesworth Park in Jermyn.

That’s where they’ve been riding trails for nearly 30 years. It’s one of the many spots in Lackawanna County that’s under water after severe weather took the region by storm.

“With all the rain last night and today we saw some pictures on social media and we decided we had to come up and check it out today and this is the highest I’ve ever seen the dam,” Reno said.

Reno says he was stunned to see the park’s beach submerged. The lifeguard stands are no longer visible and the water level now reaches the parking lot.

“Well you can see the tree, it’s probably 30 feet up from the beach I would say, so it’s high, yeah no swimming today,” Reno said.

Tyler Napoli and his family were among the many people who came to check out the flooded park. He says it’s one of his favorite places to hang out, but doesn’t expect to be doing that anytime soon.

“I went to school and then when I came back with my dad, he brought me up here and when I saw the water, I was very impressed,” Napoli said.

In Dickson City, water and debris continue to inundate the streets. Many are shut down. People who live there tell Eyewitness News it was a cleanup they never expected to be doing. The borough manager says it’s going to take days to assess the damage.







“We have lots of property damage throughout the municipality with flooded basements and washouts and such,” borough manager Cesare Forconi said.

“It’s pretty incredible to see this, and I don’t know. Hopefully it won’t get any higher,” Reno said.

The cleanup effort will take days. And the borough manager of Dickson City tells Eyewitness News, it was old infrastructure that wouldn’t keep up. It couldn’t handle the heavy rainfall.

As for Dundaff Street torn apart by the storm drain running underneath, PennDOT says they don’t expect to reopen the road until next Monday, May 10th at 10 a.m.