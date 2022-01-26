Lackawanna County DA says no charges to be filed against man who dropped off ballots

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office provided an update to a commissioner’s concerns over ballot drop boxes from the 2021 May primaries.

In October, Eyewitness News obtained this video that shows a man dropping several alleged ballots into a drop box on May 17th.

Commissioner Chris Chermak raised concerns over it, filing a right to know request. Wednesday, Eyewitness News received word from the district attorney that the man is not facing any criminal charges.

The DA says there is no evidence that he fraudulently harvested votes. They also say he was been cooperating with the investigation and told them he was dropping off ballots for his friends.