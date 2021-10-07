Lackawanna County Commissioners vote to purchase bridge for $360,000

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have voted to spend over $360,000 to buy a new bridge over the Lehigh River in Clifton Township.

The bridge closed back in April due to five failing support beams. The current detour takes residents on a dirt and rock road, which will become unsafe to navigate during the winter months.

Commissioners declared an emergency for the residents of that road. One commissioner says this is a prime example as to why we need to implement the $5 registration fee, as this is just one of many other bridges in the county that need to be repaired.

“We need to get in immediately so that when the winter months come, people have access, emergency vehicles have access to the properties on the other side of the Lehigh River,” Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers said.

“If we don’t take advantage of this program, we are just going to have to do something else to generate the money to get this done,” Commissioner Debi Domenick said.

Commissioners will vote on the $5 registration fee on December 15th.