Lackawanna County Commissioners speak out about tax collection controversy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Lackawanna County Commissioners are speaking out about a tax collection controversy after Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti put a stay on delinquent properties which were liened three days ago.

The Commissioners say the mayor doesn’t have the authority to rescind the order.

It all started last year, when the county and City of Scranton agreed on allowing the county to file liens on behalf of the city.

Mayor Cognetti signed it into law last September. As a result, more than 1,000 delinquencies have been settled but many residents complained.

The mayor announced she is initiating a “stay” of 120 days for the delinquent properties. The county says she can’t do that.

“The mayor has no legal authority to stay liens filed with the Lackawanna County Department of Judicial Records,” said Debi Domenick, Lackawanna County Commissioner.

The mayor’s office said the stay does not represent an exoneration of delinquent taxes.

We will have more tonight at 11.