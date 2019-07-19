Lackawanna County Commissioners show support for September 11th Victims Compensation Fund

(WBRE/WYOU) — Police officers, first responders, and other officials gathered at the 9/11 memorial at McDade Park in Scranton Thursday morning.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners announced a resolution of support for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund. The resolution will ask Congress for permanent funding.

Their support is in memory of Daniel Schaufler, a police officer who served on the Scranton force for 16 years. Prior to coming to Scranton, Schaufler was a paramedic and operations manager of Rural Metro Medical Services and responded to Ground Zero in New York City on 9/11.

In January, he lost his battle with cancer. His family says the disease is a direct result of his work at Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks.

“In 2007 mantle cell lymphoma stage 4. His doctor in Philadelphia told him it was an old man’s disease and he was 39 years old. And he went into remission for 10 years, and then it came back in 2017. Went into his spinal cord and into his brain,” Schaufler’s widow, Sheila said.

Commissioners say they will pass the official resolution of support for the September 11th Victim’s Compensation Fund at next Wednesday’s Commissioner’s meeting.