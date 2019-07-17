Lackawanna County Commissioners Declare “Code Red” Hot Weather Alert

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Based on current hot weather information, the Lackawanna County Commissioners are declaring a “Code Red” hot weather alert.

Utilizing forecasts from the National Weather Service at Binghamton, NY, and in consultation with the Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency, a “Code Red” will be declared for Lackawanna County beginning Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.

A “Code Red” alert is issued when the forecasted temperature in Lackawanna County (including heat index) is expected to reach a feels like temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The declaration will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on each of the days the alert is issued. The notice will be rescinded when the weather conditions no longer pose health risks.

The goal of this notification is to make people aware of the dangers posed by extremely hot conditions; provide information relating to health and wellness in the hot weather; and publicize the locations of emergency homeless shelters that are operated by area social service agencies. We also encourage residents, especially the elderly, to go to an air-conditioned facility – such as shopping malls, movie theaters, senior centers, or department stores – to “beat the heat.”

During a “Code Red” alert, homeless individuals can access an emergency shelter at the following locations:

– St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton (hours: 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

– Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton (hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Information on personal health and safety during hot weather can be found on the Lackawanna County homepage by visiting www.lackawannacounty.org and clicking on the “Code Red Alert” icon on the right side of the screen. Alerts will also be posted on the County’s social media outlets for the duration of the advisory period.