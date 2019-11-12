Lackawanna County Commissioners Declare “Code Blue” Frigid Weather Aler

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lackawanna County Commissioners are declaring a “Code Blue” frigid weather alert.

Utilizing forecasts from the National Weather Service at Binghamton, NY, and in consultation with the Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency, a “Code Blue” is in effect for Lackawanna County, beginning at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 12, and ending at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 13.

During a “Code Blue” alert, homeless individuals can access an emergency shelter at the following locations:

– St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton (hours: 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

– Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton (hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Information on personal health and safety during freezing weather can be found on the Lackawanna County homepage by visiting www.lackawannacounty.org and clicking on the “Code Blue Alert” icon on the right side of the screen