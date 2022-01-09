Lackawanna County-collected supplies transported south to help those in need

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trucks carrying thousands of dollars in supplies left Lackawanna County Sunday to help communities in the south that are devastated by tornadoes.

People across northeastern and central Pennsylvania donated supplies, totaling $80,000, that are being delivered to storm-damaged communities in Bowling Green, Kentucky and Orion County, Tennessee.

Rock 107 partnered with Road Scholar Trucking to bring necessary items to people who are without.

And some say they’re honored to be a part of this effort.

“I couldn’t wait to do it; I couldn’t even sleep last night. Like I said, to give back, be a part of, and to witness, and for Darrell, it’s like a reality check. I used to get complacent, and going to see what Mother Nature, what happened, I am blessed. I’m thankful each and everyday,” Road Scholar driver Darrell Hampton said.

Gerrity’s also got involved, collecting supplies and accepting donations.