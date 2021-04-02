Lackawanna County church hosts Good Friday drive-thru soup supper

WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A small congregation with a very big heart — that’s how the pastor summed up Friday’s ‘Good Friday Drive-thru Soup Supper’ event at Waverly United Methodist Church.





The church hosted a drive-thru soup event to foster a sense of community and hope that all will be together again soon, after the church stopped holding in-person services in December.

Four homemade soups, Manhattan clam chowder, vegetable soup, creamy shrimp chowder and cream of broccoli, were labeled out into about 100 containers to be given to members of the local community on this Good Friday.

This was not a fundraising event, though donations were accepted to a local church mission.