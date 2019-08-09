Lackawanna County cemetery to get new home

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An entire cemetery is about to get a new home.

For centuries, more than four dozen bodies have been buried on school grounds in Lackawanna County. But that’s changing.

Beyond the gates at the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children lie the bodies of 57 nuns and associates. They’ve been resting in peace in a cemetery on school grounds, until now.

The Diocese of Scranton petitioned to the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas to get approval to rebury the bodies about 18 miles away in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Covington Township.

“Being now able to move these nuns and these associates up to a Catholic cemetery, it will allow us at the diocese to help care for these graves in a proper fashion,” Diocese member Eric Deabill said.

The move will not only make it easier to care for the gravesite, it will make it easier for families to visit their loved ones. The cemetery dates back to the 1800s, but some have been buried here as recently as 2018.

The diocese petitioned on behalf of the Good Shepherd Sisters, who ran the property when it was Lourdesmont School. The property became the school for the deaf in 2010.

“They are on a school campus with security, with property perimeters so it’s hard for visitors to get access to the current gravesites,” Deabill said.

The diocese hopes to have all the bodies in their new spaces before the start of the school year, where they can continue to rest in peace.

Three of those bodies were already reburied at St. Catherine’s Cemetery.